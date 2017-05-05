‘Big Little Lies’ Arriving on Home Video this Summer

A new HBO limited drama series that tells the darkly comedic story of three northern-California mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder. Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Killer Cast & Crew

Starring Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Emmy-nominee Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, and more

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (Academy Award-nominee for Dallas Buyers Club) and written by Emmy-winner David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal)

Viewership Keeps Growing

Episodes are averaging 8.1 million viewers

60% of viewing is from Women, making this HBO’s most Female skewing current series

Includes Extra Content

Extended “About Big Little Lies” piece, which includes never-before-seen cast interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at the series

“Inside the Episode” pieces for 6 of the episodes

Big Little Lies DVD & Blu-ray with Digital HD out on August 1st