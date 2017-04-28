Black Fast Release Thin Lizzy Cover Track ‘Thunder And Lightning’

St. Louis metal act Black Fast has released a cover track of “Thunder and Lightning,” the classic Thin Lizzy track from 1983 album of the same name.

“Thin Lizzy is my favorite band,” says frontman and guitarist Aaron Akin. “I have this double live album they recorded on their last tour called ‘Life’ that starts with this song. You can hear the crowd, imagine them walking out onstage and going right into this track. Sadly ‘Thunder and Lightning’ was the last Thin Lizzy record, Phil died a few short years after its release. It oozes cool, as he did. And the John Sykes guitar solo! I had to call on one of my best buds Reece Scruggs (Havok / Century Media Records) to step up and let one rip for us and he absolutely nailed it. I think this fucker landed pretty cool. Its dangerous. it’s streetlights and leather. It’s a switchblade.”

Creating a modern twist on the energetic riffs of metal’s glory days, Black Fast harness the spirit of their metal forefathers, whether exploring hand-cramp-inducing riffs or blazing through straightforward thrash. Black Fast songs have a hungry ferocity reminiscent of the Bay Area thrash scene, the likes of which haven’t been this raw or hyper-charged in decades.

1. The Keep

2. To Propagate the Void

3. The Coming Swarm

4. Tongues of Silver

5. I Conspire

6. Haunted Vigil

7. The Fall

8. Vacuous Idol

9. Until Dust