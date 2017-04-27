Breaking Breaker Premiere

Breaker Novogratz has been busy since releasing his latest hit single, “Home”. The multi-talented teen is starring in his own web series, appropriately named Breaking Breaker, which also features his brother, Five. The web series follows Breaker’s climb in the pop music world, and will coincide with the release of his latest single, “My Body” available on Spotify & iTunes on May 12th.

The new web series, Breaking Breaker, follows Breaker and his brother Five as they navigate the entertainment industry and work on establishing the pair as a force on the Pop music scene. Being that Breaker is only 16 and Five only 12, the show is a family friendly journey into the Los Angeles Music and Entertainment scene.

Recently he finished recording his new 4 song EP at the legendary Sunset Sound with producer Sean Gould (Katy Perry, Hollywood Undead) and engineer Ross Hogarth (Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac). The musicians included Matt Johnson on drums (St. Vincent, Jeff Buckley) and David Ralicke (Beck, The Shins) on trumpet, The first single to be release off the EP is “My Body”, which is a follow up to his previous hit Pop songs, “Home” and “Family”. Both songs where featured in Film & TV, and used in a Old Navy campaign. “There She Was” will be the 2nd single to be released and will be followed by a cover of the Smith’s song “Ask”. The last song on the EP is entitled “For You” which has his younger brothers Five, Holleder, and Major singing backgrounds. It was also co written by his brother Holleder.

There will be a premiere event in Los Angeles for both the series and music on May 9th and Breaker will be playing live shows with his band this Summer to promote the EP.