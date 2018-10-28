Buddy Performs “Trouble on Central” Live on Tonight Show Debut

Compton born-and-bred rapper Buddy continues to make his mark, performing for the first time on late night television on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Buddy joined the show to perform his standout single “Trouble on Central” backed by The Roots, off of his critically-acclaimed first album Harlan & Alondra.

Buddy’s late-night TV performance follows the charismatic young rapper’s album Harlan & Alondra, which brings listeners along for a ride of self-discovery amidst the glitz, glamor and grit of his hometown of Los Angeles. The album is a firm, personal statement from Buddy as he plants his own flag in the LA soil with an album poised to elevate him to the next level.

1. Real Life Sh*t

2. Shameless feat. Guapdad 4000

3. Black feat. A$AP Ferg

4. Hey Up There feat. Ty Dolla $ign

5. Legend

6. Trouble On Central

7. The Blue feat. Snoop Dogg

8. Speechless

9. Young

10. Trippin’ feat. Khalid

11. Find Me 2

12. Shine