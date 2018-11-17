Burna Boy Shares New Song “On The Low”

The “On The Low” single follows Burna Boy’s celebrated 2018 mixtape Outside and serves as the latest musical offering from the genre-bending Nigerian innovator. The song employs the truly global sound of Burna Boy, weaving together Afrobeat rhythms with the buoyant vocal patterns of dancehall.

Born in Port Harcourt City, Burna Boy began producing music at just 10 years old, influenced by his dancehall and reggae-loving father. After graduating from school, Burna relocated to London for University, but dropped out and returned to Nigeria two years later to pursure his passion of music. Burna’s grandfather managed Fela Kuti for the first 15 years of his career, which helped shape Burna’s sound and his place in music as a representative of Nigeria, and more broadly Africa, to the world with the enigmatic genre he coined, Afrofusion.

Enjoy “On The Low” and stay tuned for more from Burna Boy coming soon.