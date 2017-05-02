Canadian Hip Hop Artist T Mitch Releases Mixtape ‘Let It Be Heard’

Steven Michel, a.k.a. T Mitch, was born and raised in Ottawa Ontario, Canada with his parents, immigrants from Haiti. Steven’s mom signed him up in music lessons at the age of 7 to keep him out of trouble and off the street. His music teacher loved his passion for music and saw something special in him. He was forced by his middle school music teacher and his mom to join the school choir. Another music teacher, “Phillipe Duquette”, made Steven audition for the school Choir and was amazed by his voice and made Steven the lead singer of the school Choir called “Le Group Allegro”. As the years past, Steven took a liking to music, but never took it very seriously. All of that changed in 2011, at the age of 16, when T Mitch got his first Midi keyboard and started producing beats on FL Studio for some local artists.

From the age of eighteen, Steven began using the name “T Mitchell” which he eventually changed to T Mitch. T Mitch is a multi talented artist that can rap, sing and produce. His music is versatile and crosses many genres, including Hip Hop, R&B, Trap and more. If you ask T Mitch, his main focus is just making good music with his unique melodic rap sound. He’s currently doing local shows and working on new music and projects.

T Mitch’ has just released his latest project, a mixtape titled Let It Be Heard.