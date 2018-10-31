Cautious Clay: Tiny Desk Concert

Cautious Clay takes over Tiny Desk on NPR performing three original tracks. He did not come alone and is represented by an impressive crew, adding this intimate performance to an already fruitful year. The buzzing artist’s marquee track, “Cold War,” is featured in HBO’s Insecure Season 3 Soundtrack, as well as a new video with British duo AlunaGeorge for their collaborative track “Superior Emotion”.

Most recently, he released “Always Wonder” – a collaboration with UK vocalist and producer, Lil Silva. Check out cautiousclay.com for tour info.

Set List

“Cold War”

“Call Me”

“Stolen Moments”

Musicians

Josh Karpeh (Guitar/vocals/Saxphone/flute), Chris Kyle (Guitar/bass guitar), Francesco Alessi (Drums), Eric Lane (Keyboard/keybass), Sanna Taskinen (vocals), Marianne Khattar (vocals), Sam East (vocals), Claire Miller (vocals), Michael Ferrier (vocals)