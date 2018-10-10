CHERUBS Stream Forthcoming ‘Short of Popular’ Album Ahead of Official Release

Austin, TX trio Cherubs are streaming their forthcoming album Short of Popular in its entirety starting today via Brooklyn Vegan. It’s the first time ever on vinyl for the collection of singles, outtakes and compilation tracks originally released on Trance Syndicate in 1996. This release on Austin label Sonic Surgery Records (a division of Super Secret Records) is remastered with new art and pressed on beautiful 3-colored vinyl. Releases on October 12th. Hear and share Short of Popular HERE. (Direct Soundcloud.)

This 2018 reissue of Short of Popular is completely remastered with all new art designed by band member Kevin Whitley. Some selections from the original compact disc release have been removed to improve the overall energy and live within the constraints of the vinyl format. The overall sound has a fuller and warmer feel without losing the cutting impact of the Cherubs style of music.

The Cherubs have been actively playing live both in the states and in Europe since 2014 following a long hiatus that saw the members follow other interest both musical (bass player Owen McMahon toured with the Butthole Surfers) and artistic.

Sonic Surgery Records is honored to bring back this amazing collection of Cherubs magic and share it with the whole wide world. Play it loud it’ll never be as loud as the actual band)! Pre-orders are available via Sonic Surgery/Big Cartel.