Chez Moon ‘Midnight Love’ (Rocco Rodamaal Extended Remix)

If anyone can create an evocative atmosphere, it’s Chez Moon. ‘Midnight Love’ is one of those effortlessly stunning records that flawlessly translates into hedonistic dancefloor moments. The Australian duo call on Rocco Rodamaal and Larse for cosmic reproductions on this dazzling Defected debut release. Lyon producer Rocco takes a housey route, laying down a rumbling low-end and ramping up the energy with dizzying pads. Keeping to the emotive undertone, Larse pulls out the delicate keys and mixes in soft bass stabs in his ‘Full Moon’ rendition. Unleashing sweet euphoria like real music should, ‘Midnight Love’ is a cut above the rest.