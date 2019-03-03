Chicago Post-Punkers Absolutely Not Unleash “Glitch” Music Video

Chicago’s beloved queer post-punk band Absolutely Not unveil frenetic, razor-sharp new album Problematic through No Trend Records. To mark its release, the band shared a pretty wild new video for “Glitch” that you kinda need to see to believe, which satirizes Trump as Michael Myers in dark comedic slasher movie. Directed by frequent AbNot collaborator Dave Rentauskas, the video takes place on Election Day 2016 and envisions a Trumpy looking character in the vein of Michael Myers… the video half pays homage to John Carpenter’s original Halloween film, while the other half is just a big middle finger to Trump.

Following on the heels of Absolutely Not’s 2017 album Errors that NPR called “…a punk record dialed into an alien frequency with a heavy production that makes the spare instrumentation sound like a spaceship crashing into Earth,” Problematic is a bit darker and has a heavier sci-fi/horror vibe to it than their previous output. Lyrically, the band tackle issues of racism, homophobia, crime, a divided America, and how bleak it feels just trying to get by in modern society. AbNot frontman Donnie Moore expands, “This country is problematic. The world is problematic. LIFE is problematic. This record is about day to day struggles that we all have, and the types of people who tend to make things worse. This record is for the underdogs, the overlooked, and the misunderstood. It’s a dark but still playful combination of angular post-punk, sci-fi horror film soundtracks, and dark industrial rock. All my favorite things. If one person out there is inspired by this album, or just uses it to get through these tough times, my mission is complete. I hope it challenges listeners and evokes every deep seeded emotion we all bury each day. And if people only take away one message from my music, I hope it’s to ALWAYS BE YOURSELF AND NEVER LET ANYONE STAND IN YOUR WAY.”

Absolutely Not has rightfully earned a reputation for their uncompromising sound that pulls from the best parts of post-punk and glam, drawing apt comparisons to bands like The Cramps, Gang of Four and more. Along with recently adding Meat Wave’s Chris Sutter to their live line-up, the band also contains members of both the LGBTQ and POC communities, so their entire aim, existence and motivation (and that of their beloved inclusive monthly LGBTQA party Glitter Creeps) is to shred ignorance and ignite change in their native Chicago and beyond.

Upcoming Absolutely Not Tour Dates

3/1 – Madison, WI – Crystal Corner

3/2 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

4/11 – Columbus, OH – Cafe Bourbon Street

4/12 – Baltimore, MD – TBD

4/13 – New York, NY – Our Wicked Lady

4/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Buffalo

4/15 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

4/16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Gooski’s

4/17 – Cincinnati, OH – The Hub