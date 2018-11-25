City Girls Release Visuals for “Season” feat. Lil Baby

One of the most provocative female hip-hop duo in years, the Miami duo of JT and Yung Miami are the next generation of female rappers. On their acclaimed debut project, PERIOD, City Girls speak out as raw and confident — and with as much swagger– as the boys do, ultimately flipping the script on Hip Hop.

And people are listening. With nearly 100 million streams, JT and Young Miami are uncensored, unapologetic, sharing a commitment to their hood roots and a bold insistence that the culture they come from should stop them from getting a piece of the cash pie.

Most recently City Girls caught the ear of Drake, an early fan who recruited them for his 10-week chart topping song “In My Feelings.” It’s not all about Kiki – When the City Girls rap “I’ll show you how to network. F*ck that Netflix and chill; what’s your net worth?” they unapologetically rap about sexual and financial empowerment, and they are not looking for any broke boys.

City Girls release their music video for “Season” featuring Lil Baby, coming off Girl Code (Quality Control Music/Motown/Capitol Records). Girl Code includes features from Cardi B, Lil Baby, and Jacquees. They also recently released the new song, “TWERK,” with the remix version featuring Cardi B included on Girl Code.

Girl Code track list

1. INTRO (FREE JT)

2. ON THE LOW

3. PANTIES AND BRA

4. TWERK ft. Cardi B

5. SEASON ft. Lil Baby

6. BROKE BOY

7. ACT UP

8. CLOUT CHASING

9. GIVE IT A TRY ft. Jacquees

10. DRIP

11. WHAT WE DOIN

12. TRAP STAR

13. SWERVE