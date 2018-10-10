Cloud Nothings Unveil “So Right So Clean” Single Ahead of Tour

As Cloud Nothings gears up to release their new album, the Cleveland four-piece is sharing a new song. “So Right So Clean” follows “Leave Him Now” and “The Echo Of The World” as the latest offering from their upcoming album Last Building Burning, set to arrive October 19th via Carpark Records. The new track demonstrates the sonic range of this new record, as the slow-burning track erupts into a feverish pitch led by Dylan’s vocals. In support of the new album, Cloud Nothings will be embarking on a fall tour, which spans North America with 35 dates beginning on October 22nd. Tickets are available now via www.cloudnothings.com.

Last Burning Building arrives as a culmination of the development of Dylan Baldi’s ever-changing sound, following up 2017’s Life Without Sound with a new record that sees the band continue to outdo themselves and solidify themselves as a stalwart in modern rock music. The new album is an extension of the band’s live performances, capturing the frenetic energy that’s characteristic of their shows and infusing the jagged unpredictability of guitars that Baldi feels is missing in modern rock today.

“I’m obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment,” Baldi says about the making of Last Building Burning. “That’s how I thought of this record: seven short, and one long, bursts of intense, controlled chaos. I wanted to make that come across in a way that can actually be felt.”

Listen to “Leave Him Now” above, see below for full tour routing and stay tuned for more from Cloud Nothings coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates

9/21 – Ferndale, MI @ Ferndale DIY

10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/1 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/6 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

11/7 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/9 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/16 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

11/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12/4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE

12/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12/8 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/9 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

2019 Dates:

1/25 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

1/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

1/27 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

1/28 – Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

1/30 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

1/31 – London, UK @ EartH

2/1 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephémère

2/3 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde – Botanique

2/4 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

2/5 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

2/6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

2/7 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

2/8 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

2/9 – Warsaw, PL @ Poglos

2/11 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

2/12 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

2/13 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

2/14 – Milan, IT @ Ohibò

2/15 – Rome, IT @ Monk

2/16 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

2/18 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

2/19 – Lausanne, CH @ Le Romandie Rock Club

2/21 – San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba Club

2/22 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Q

2/23 – Valencia, ES @ La Marina

2/24 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2

3/11 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya Tsutaya O-East

3/12 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Club Quattro

3/13 – Osaka, JP @ umeda TRAD