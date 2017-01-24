Coheed and Cambria Announces “NeverEnder GAIBSIV” Tour

The multi-dimensional, progressive-rock band, Coheed and Cambria announced today that they will be touring the US this spring, performing their landmark third album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness, in its entirety. The tour, entitled Neverender Gaibsiv, will take the band across North America commencing on April 11, and ending May 20, and including stops at the Hollywood Palladium; Aragon Theater in Chicago; and the Blues Hill Bank Pavilion in Boston. Support on all non-festival dates will be from The Dear Hunter.
Good Apollo, The epic 72-minute recording considered by most as the bands most progressive album, and including two of the band’s most known singles (Welcome Home and The Suffering) and selling over a million records worldwide.
Simultaneously, singer Claudio Sanchez announced on CBR.com (Comic Book Resources) his plans to release a 12-issue comic book for “Good Apollo” as part of his The Amory Wars series which comes this spring from Boom! Studios. The story, which loosely follows the lyrics of the album, centers around protagonist Claudio Kilgannon and the shocking discovery that he is The Crowing, a entity prophesied about in the holy book, who must dole out God’s judgment to destroy the universe.
Tickets for Neverender Gaibsiv go on sale to the public this Friday, January 27, but one can find tickets sooner by visiting www.coheedandcambria.com for more details.
04/11 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
04/13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
04/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
04/18 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/19 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
04/25 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
04/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville*
04/30 – Saint Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/02 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
05/03 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
05/05 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
05/06 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/07 – Concord, NC – Carolina Rebellion*
05/09 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
05/11 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
05/15 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
05/16 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Indoor
05/19 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
05/20 – Columbus, OH – Rock on the Range Festival*
*Festival show, No Neverender or The Dear Hunter