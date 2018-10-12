Colly Premieres Stripped Down Version of “Shelter Me”

American rock band, Colly, is premiering a gorgeous stripped down version their latest single “Shelter Me” today!
“Shelter Me,” released in late August with a music video, is now available on all streaming services. On the track, lead vocalist, Jake Hollen shares,”‘Shelter Me’ is about anxiety. Feeling so insecure outside yourself that you’re forced into solitude, but learning to become ok with it. That process can effect relationships with other people (chorus), so it talks about finding confidence within yourself before you can find comfort in someone else.”
The Cincinnati-based five-piece formed just last year, and within the first month of their debut, was heralded by notable industry tastemakers such as Alternative Press and idobi Radio. Colly has spent the past year touring the country, and has recently wrapped up their debut album, set to release in the near future.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Oct 10 – Olympia, WA @ Hotel RL
Oct 11 – Mount Vernon, WA @ The Conway Muse
Oct 12 – Bothell, WA @ The Den Coffeeshop
Oct 13 – Anacortes, WA @ The Brown Lantern
Oct 14 – Seattle, WA @ Central Saloon
Oct 15 – Olympia, WA @ Hotel RL
Oct 16 – Seattle, WA @ Tim’s Tavern
Oct 17 – Bellingham, WA @ The Firefly Lounge
Oct 18 – Pendleton, OR @ 40 Taps
Oct 19 – Vancouver, WA @ Brickhouse Bar
Oct 20 – Eugene, OR @ Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub
Oct 21 – Portland, OR @ The Lombard Pub
Oct 22 – Medford, OR @ Johnny B’s Rocking Diner
Oct 23 – Folsom, CA @ Nicholson’s MusiCafe
Oct 24 – Sonora, CA @ Winter’s Tavern
Oct 25 – Bolinas, CA @ Smiley’s Schooner Saloon & Hotel
Oct 26 – Salinas, CA @ Salinas Sports Tavern
Oct 27 – Casa de Oro, CA @ De Oro Mine Co.
Oct 28 – Spring Valley, CA @ The Bancroft Bar
Oct 29 – Brisbee, AZ @ The Quarry
Oct 30 – Corrales, NM @ Corralles Bistro Brewery
Nov 01 – Wichita, KS @ Kirby’s Beer Store
Nov 03 – Appleton, WI @ Gibson Music Hall
Nov 24 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Peach’s Grill
Colly is Jake Hollen (lead vocals), Andrew Hopkins (drums), Colin Langdon (guitar), Anthony Morick (guitar), and Chris McGrath (bass, backing vocals).