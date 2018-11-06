D33J Enlists Lil Yachty, Yung Lean, A$AP Nast For New Mixtape & Shares First Track

Los Angeles-producer D33J is announcing the details of his new forthcoming mixtape. INFINITY 33 will arrive November 16th via WEDIDIT and features hip-hop mainstays like Lil Yachty, Yung Lean and A$AP Nast. The tape includes previously-released singles “Other Man” ft. AJ Tracey and Sloan Evans, and “Nothing Left” ft. Deb Never and Shlohmo, as D33J continues to extend his range as a producer and an artist, stepping out from behind the boards and into the spotlight.

To coincide with the announcement, D33J is sharing a new track. “Dogtalk” features A$AP Nast and sees the WEDIDIT co-founder trading vocals with the Harlem rapper over spaced-out, upbeat production. Speaking on teaming up with Nast, D33J says, “Nast and I have worked together in the studio a bunch, but I’ve usually been in the producer’s seat. This is the first song we both recorded vocals to together. We ended up playing off of each others melodic ideas; it came together pretty quickly actually.”

Infinity 33 is D33J’s latest sonic experiment, this time revolving around his own voice. A prolific producer who channeled his emotions into sounds, he is now learning to inject that expression into songwriting and lyrics, drawing inspiration from his relationships, personal anxieties and a welcomed case of perpetual depression. Infinity 33 finally pulls back the curtain, revealing an artist with a blatant disregard for musical boundaries, matched with ace technical ability and endlessly tangible heart.

1. For You (ft. Swan Lingo)

2. Nothing Left (ft. Deb Never and Shlohmo)

3. 10K Froze (ft. Yung Lean, Bladee and Killavesi)

4. Dogtalk (ft. A$AP Nast)

5. Other Man (ft. AJ Tracey and Sloan Evans)

6. Out Of Sight (ft. Lil Yachty)

7. Passport (ft. Swoosh God)

8. Come Close (ft. Steven Moses & Jaxxon D. Silva)

9. Heading South (ft. Deb Never)

10. On My Side (Demo)