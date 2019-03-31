DallasK Teams Up with Nicky Romero & XYLØ on “Sometimes”

Burgeoning Los Angeles-based DJ, electronic pop songwriter, singer and producer DallasK unveils his latest collaboration with Protocol label owner, Dutch DJ superstar Nicky Romero on “Sometimes.” The infectious and effusive future house single features DallasK trading vocals with fellow LA-based singer XYLØ.

Served just in time for the festival season, the breezy and melodic, pop-infused single addresses a topic that anyone can relate to: missing a significant other. Talking about the meaning of the single, DallasK explains, “‘Sometimes’ is a song that we wrote about the push and pull between your past and present. Almost everyone has had someone come into their life who made such an impact that they lingered well beyond the end of the relationship, and this is a song for those people.”

Active as a songwriter, vocalist, and producer since 2010, DallasK (Dallas Koehlke) successfully straddles the worlds of electronic and pop, creating catchy hybrids that have earned him many noteworthy collaborations, allowing him to challenge himself creatively as an artist.

What’s next for DallasK? Keeping his momentum going, he presently has upcoming singles in the works with a dynamic array of artists including pop icon Celine Dion, Zedd, Zara Larsson, Dove Cameron, Tove Styrke, NOTD, LAUV, and more!