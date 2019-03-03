Damaged City Fest Announces Full Lineup

Damaged City is a celebration of hardcore and punk from all over the world. This year’s 7th annual festival takes over D.C. April 11-14th. This year’s highlights include DESPISE YOU from LA, first time in the US for LOW VISION and MILK from Japan, INMATES from Ohio, Hank Wood & the Hammerheads from NY, SCREAMING FEMALES from NJ, RAW BRIGADE from Colombia, ROTTEN MIND from Sweden, Impulso from Italy, The Wound from the UK and many, many more! Check below for the full lineup – subject to change!

Damaged City 2019 tickets are now on sale. There are a limited amount of discounted main show passes available. Get tickets, schedule info and more details at http://damaged-city.com/tickets

Damaged City was dreamed up by bandmates and co-founders Chris Moore and Nick Candela while on a long overnight drive on a European tour with their band, Coke Bust. They were talking about the pros and cons of festivals they’d played in the past. D.C. had always had a good energy in the punk community, but bands were constantly skipping over the city. They really wanted to show everyone all the amazing bands from their hometown and also bring bands that didn’t typically play there. Moore has been organizing shows, events and playing in bands in D.C. for almost 15 years. Moore notes “I don’t want to say that this city needed something like this, but it just felt right.” The first year was a total success and the overwhelming support afterward made them want to continue doing it.

An All Ages Celebration of Punk and Hardcore in the Nation’s Capital

DAMAGED CITY FEST 2019 FULL LINEUP:

Acquisition (DC)

Aertex (DC)

Asesinato (DC)

Bad Sports (TX)

Blu Anxxiety (NY)

Body Pressure (TX)

Coke Bust (DC)

Corrode (MA)

Corvo (DC)

Dare (CA)

Despise You (LA)

Devil Master (PA)

Frisk (UK)

Hank Wood & The Hammerheads (NY)

Haram (NY)

Impulso (Italy)

Inmates (OH)

Jackal (FL)

Kaleidoscope (NY)

Krimewatch (NY)

Low Vision (Japan)

Μάτι (NY)

Mil-Spec (CAN)

Milk (Japan)

Narrow Head (TX)

Night Birds (NJ)

Plastic Taste (VA)

Protester (DC)

Raw Brigade (Colombia)

Regional Justice Center (WA)

Rotten Mind (Sweden)

S.H.I.T. (CAN)

Screaming Females (NJ)

Sex Pill (TX)

Stigmatism (NY)

Syringe (MD)

The Ire (PA)

The Pose (TX)

The Rememberables (DC)

The Wound (UK)

Torso (CA)

Truth Cult (MD)

Zorn (PA)

Thursday, April 11th

Pre Show at Slash Run

201 Upshur St. NW

$10: Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

Bad Sports (TX)

Body Pressure (TX)

Acquisition (DC)

Plastic Taste (DC)

Dare (CA)

Friday, April 12th

Main Show at The Black Cat

1811 14th St. NW

$30: Doors 6pm / 6:30pm Show

Hank Wood & the Hammerheads (NY)

Screaming Females (NJ)

S.H.I.T. (CAN)

Night Birds (NJ)

Milk (Japan)

Rotten Mind (Sweden)

The Wound (UK)

Asesinato (DC)

Friday, April 12th

Friday – After Show at The Pinch

3548 14th St. NW

$10: 11pm Doors / 12am Show

Regional Justice Center (WA)

Impulso (Italy)

Sex Pill (TX)

Frisk (UK)

Syringe (MD)

Saturday, April 13th

Main Show at The Black Cat

1811 14th St. NW

$35: 3pm Doors / 3:30pm Show

Despise You (LA)

Inmates (OH)

Haram (NY)

Torso (CA)

Coke Bust (DC)

Low Vision (Japan)

Narrow Head (TX)

Protester (DC)

Mil-Spec (CAN)

Raw Brigade (Colombia)

Kaleidoscope (NY)

Stigmatism (NY)

Μάτι (NY)

Jackal (FL)

Corrode (MA)

Corvo (DC)

Saturday, April 13th

After Show at The Pinch

3548 14th St. NW

$10: 11pm Doors / 12am Show

Krimewatch (NY)

Milk (Japan)

Blu Anxxiety (NY)

The Pose (TX)

Aertex (DC)

Sunday, April 14th

Art Show at Hole in the Sky

2110 5th St. NE 2nd. Floor

$10: 2pm Art Show Starts, Bands at 4pm

ARTISTS TBA!

Bands:

Devil Master (PA)

Zorn (PA)

The Ire (PA)

The Rememberables (DC)

Truth Cult (MD)

VENUE INFO:

SLASH RUN

201 Upshur St NW

Washington, DC 20011

Metro = Georgia Ave / Petworth

*Hosting the Thursday (4/11) Pre Show

THE BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

Washington, DC 20009

Metro = U St. Cardozo

*Hosting the Friday (4/12) and Saturday (4/13 Main Shows.

THE PINCH

3548 14th St. NW

Washington, DC 20010

Metro = Columbia Heights

*Hosting the Friday (4/12) and Saturday (4/13 After Shows.

HOLE IN THE SKY

2110 5th St. NE 2nd. Floor

Washington, DC 20002

Metro = Rhode Island Ave.

*Hosting the Sunday (4/14) Art Show