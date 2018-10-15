Dead Friends Releases Latest Single ‘Torches’ Music Video

4-piece rock band Dead Friends premieres the music video for their latest single “Torches”.

The track follows the release of the band’s singles “Down For Good” back in July, and “Paimon (What You Omen)” last month, making “Torches” the third single since the release of their EP Set You Right last year. “Torches,” “Paimon (What You Omen)” and “Down For Good” were all recorded by Will Beasley (Asking Alexandria, Emarosa).

On the track, lead vocalist/guitarist Austin Radford shares, “I think subconsciously people feel like we need our lives to be defined by something comprehensible – anything from political or religious affiliation to a job or a favorite sports team. ‘Torches’ is about clinging too closely to those life defining elements, and the devastating realization that you’re not a complete person without them.”

Dead Friends is Austin Radford (vocals, guitar), Dan Worrell (guitar, vocals), Brian Zawacki (bass, vocals), and Christian Zawacki (drums, vocals).