Deem Spencer Shares New Video For “but”

Queens artist Deem Spencer is sharing a new video taken from his recently-released project Pretty Face. The visual for “but,” follows Deem on a tour of New York through his eyes and arrives just before he takes the stage at Baby’s All Right tonight for his first official headlining show in the city.

Pretty Face is an honest story of lost love, which finds Deem grapplling with the emotional turmoil of heartbreak. That narrative is captured in the project’s track list, which spells out, “Really, I been tryna tell shorty how beautiful shorty is to me but shorty not tryna hear it from me.”

As one of New York’s brightest young talents, Deem crafts stories with his music that span across a range of influences, vocal tones and emotions. The new project is a cohesive statement from Deem and is poised to elevate him as a prodigious and eclectic storyteller in New York City hip-hop.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Queens, New York City is an integral part of Deem Spencer’s identity. His songs capture all the turmoil, struggles and complications of growing up in the big city, encompassing themes of uncertainty, depression and heartbreak in his raps. However, much like the spectrum that Deem’s voice can range across, his music carries glimmers of hope that pushed his music forward.