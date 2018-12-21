Defected 20 presented by Sam Divine & Simon Dunmore – House Music All Life Long (Part 1)

Defected Radio presents “House Music All Life Long”(Part 1), an extra-special hour and a half show to celebrate their twentieth anniversary, hosted by Sam Divine and Simon Dunmore. Join the pair as they trace the label’s illustrious back catalogue and celebrate the defining tracks of the past two decades.

01. Soulsearcher ‘Can’t Get Enough!’ (Vocal Club Mix) [Soulfuric]

02. ATFC featuring Lisa Millett ‘Bad Habit’ (ATFC Club Mix) [Defected]

03. Johnny Corporate ‘Sunday Shoutin’’ (Original) [Fourth Floor]

04. G Club Presents Banda Sonora ‘Guitarra G’ (G Club Original Mix) [Defected]

05. Kings Of Tomorrow ‘Finally’ (Original Extended Mix) [Defected]

06. Shakedown ‘At Night’ (Original) [Defected]

07. DJ Gregory ‘Tropical Soundclash’ (Original Mix) [Defected]

08. Blaze featuring Palmer Brown ‘Do You Remember House?’ [Slip ‘n’ Slide]

09. DJ Gregory ‘Elle’ (Original Mix) [Defected]

10. Soul Central ‘Strings Of Life’ (Danny Krivit Re Edit) [Defected]

11. Ron Hall & The MuthaFunkaz featuring Marc Evans ‘The Way You Love Me’ (Original) [Defected]

12. Fish Go Deep & Tracey K ‘The Cure & The Cause’ (Original Mix) [Defected]

13. Copyright featuring Song Williamson ‘He Is’ (Ferrer & Sydenham Inc Vox Mix) [Defected]

14. Julien Jabre ‘Swimming Places’ (Original Mix) [Defected]

15. Sandy Rivera featuring LT Brown ‘Come Into My Room’ (Take It Back Mix) [Defected]

16. Blaze ‘Lovelee Dae’ (Original) [Classic]

17. Dennis Ferrer ‘Hey Hey’ (DF’s Attention Vocal Mix) [Defected]

18. Tensnake ‘Coma Cat’ [Defected]

19. Storm Queen ‘Look Right Through’ (Vocal Mix) [Defected]