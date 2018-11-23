Defected is the home of house music with artists including MK, Sam Divine, CamelPhat, Franky Rizardo, Dennis Ferrer, Low Steppa and Amine Edge & Dance. Defected Radio Show presented by Sam Divine – 23.11.18 setlist includes;
Ferreck Dawn & Robosonic – In Arms (A-Trak Remix) [Defected]
Rogue D featuring Joe Le Groove – Come In To My House (Original Mix) [Snatch!]
Sam Divine & CASSIMM – To The Beat [DFTD]
22 Weeks – Stop Kidding (Original Mix) [D-Vine Sounds]
DeeAfro & Mr. V – The Flight (Original Mix) [Muzik 4 Tomorrow]
Sam’s Forgotten Gem: Cuebur featuring Marissa Guzman – No Doubt [Defected]
Most Rated: Kormak – Love On The Line [DFTD]
Mattei & Omich – Miura (Original Mix) [Mattei & Omich Music]
4 To the Floor: Kings Of Tomorrow featuring Elzi Hall – Show Me [Defected]
Sonny Fodera featuring Shannon Saunders – To Love (Qubiko Remix) [Defectd]
OFFAIAH – Push Pull [Defected]
Dario D’Attis & Sven Tasnadi – Countdown [DFTD] X Spencer K & Matt Sassari – Isuly (Emanuel Satie Accapella) [DFTD]
Folamour – I Know It Has Been Done Before (Original Mix) [Delicieuse Records]