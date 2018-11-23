Defected is the home of house music with artists including MK, Sam Divine, CamelPhat, Franky Rizardo, Dennis Ferrer, Low Steppa and Amine Edge & Dance. Defected Radio Show presented by Sam Divine – 23.11.18 setlist includes;

Ferreck Dawn & Robosonic – In Arms (A-Trak Remix) [Defected]

Rogue D featuring Joe Le Groove – Come In To My House (Original Mix) [Snatch!]

Sam Divine & CASSIMM – To The Beat [DFTD]

22 Weeks – Stop Kidding (Original Mix) [D-Vine Sounds]

DeeAfro & Mr. V – The Flight (Original Mix) [Muzik 4 Tomorrow]

Sam’s Forgotten Gem: Cuebur featuring Marissa Guzman – No Doubt [Defected]

Most Rated: Kormak – Love On The Line [DFTD]

Mattei & Omich – Miura (Original Mix) [Mattei & Omich Music]

4 To the Floor: Kings Of Tomorrow featuring Elzi Hall – Show Me [Defected]

Sonny Fodera featuring Shannon Saunders – To Love (Qubiko Remix) [Defectd]

OFFAIAH – Push Pull [Defected]

Dario D’Attis & Sven Tasnadi – Countdown [DFTD] X Spencer K & Matt Sassari – Isuly (Emanuel Satie Accapella) [DFTD]

Folamour – I Know It Has Been Done Before (Original Mix) [Delicieuse Records]