DeVotchKa Shares Emotional Cinematic Visuals for “Empty Vessels” Single

The multi-genre ensemble, DeVotchKa, bring their single “Empty Vessels,” to life today with a captivating music video that’s realms transcend time and space, on land and underwater.

DeVotchKa frontman Nick Urata explains, “For ‘Empty Vessels’ we teamed up with famed Czech director Martin Krejci. The story is based on true events. In Eastern Europe many beautiful, ancient villages were buried by Reservoirs and Mining waste. In the name of progress, entire generations were forced to relocate, personal history erased. Krejci’s own father was one of the many displaced. In this video our hero also grew up in one of these villages and takes matters in his own hand. He swims through the depths of time and space to reunite with his childhood sweetheart.”

DeVotchKa’s new full-length album This Night Falls Forever, is available now on Concord Records.