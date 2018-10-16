Domkraft Stream Masterful Heavy “Flood” Full Length

Their name combines the Swedish “DOM” for judgement and “KRAFT” for power. The seeds for this monolithic Stockholm band were planted in Gothenburg, where bassist/singer Martin Wegeland, guitarist Martin Widholm and drummer Anders Dahlgren met while playing in various musical constellations.

Musically, Sweden has always been exceptional at sensing and seizing upon significant moments. And at a time when political chaos and societal unrest have deadened our senses, it takes a band with monolithic, hypnotic power to secure our attention and offer a mollifying score to civilization’s decline. Domkraft are that gloriously massive and land-levelling band.

Flood will be available on LP and download on October 19th, 2018 via Blues Funeral Recordings.