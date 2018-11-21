Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Single “The Mint” feat. Navy Blue

On the heels of performing several new songs in front of a large portion of the 40,000+ in attendance at Camp Flog Gnaw, Earl Sweatshirt is sharing a new single featuring Navy Blue. “The Mint” follows a number of one-off singles, including the recent “Nowhere2go,” since the release of his critically-acclaimed 2015 sophomore album I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside and marks his venture into a new sonic space. The new track serves as an intricate diary entry from Earl, as he tells the story of the last two years with complex rhyme patterns that showcase his celebrated lyrical skillset.

Earl is also announcing that his new album Some Rap Songs will arrive November 30th via Tan Cressida / Columbia Records. The forthcoming album finds Earl reflecting on his life and music to date, offering an insightful account of his maturation as an artist and a person, propelled by personal changes he’s made over the last several years.