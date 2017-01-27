Edison Announces Upcoming Tour Dates

Indie folk-rock act Edison is thrilled to announce that they will be hitting the road for a number of shows across the US. The tour kicks off in Greeley, CO on February 3rd and will include stops at Folk Alliance International in Kansas City, MO, as well as this year’s SXSW in Austin, TX. See full list below.
Edison – singer/guitarist Sarah Slaton, multi-instrumentalist Dustin Morris, and Grammy-nominated guitarist, Maxwell Hughes (formerly of The Lumineers) – has quickly emerged as a musical force. Although they’ve only been a band since late 2014, they’ve already built a substantial national fan base thanks to their high-energy live shows and tireless touring efforts. In addition to countless club gigs, they’ve earned attention at such music industry conferences as SXSW, CMJ Music Marathon, and Folk Alliance International, as well as support slots with the likes of Iron & Wine, Langhorne Slim, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats.
Edison released their debut full-length album, Familiar Spirit, on September 15, 2016.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
2/3 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater
2/9 – Laramie, WY @ University of Wyoming
2/11 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery
2/12 – Denver, CO @ The Bluebird (Supporting Shook Twins)
2/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Duffy’s
2/15-19 – Kansas City, MO @ Folk Alliance International
2/23 – Nashville, IN @ Pine Room Tavern
2/24 – Columbus, OH @ Brothers Drake
3/1 – New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall
3/2 – Richmond, VA @ University of Richmond
3/4 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Rainbow Cactus
3/7 – Knoxville, TN @ Preservation Pub
3/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Smiths Olde Bar
3/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
3/11 – Houston, TX @ Pearl Bar
3/12 – Dallas, TX @ Sue Ellen’s
3/13-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW