Electric Citizen Resurrects Hard Rock on “Hide it in the Night”

Helltown, the third album by Electric Citizen is, in many ways, a homecoming. While the title may seem fittingly metal (if not exceedingly so), it actually has real relevance. Helltown (all one word), while also multidimensional, is named after the Cincinnati, OH neighborhood in which the band lives, practices, and where the album was written, recorded and mixed. Now known more prosaically as Northside, Helltown earned its name in the 1800s due to its reputation for rowdy taverns frequented by the neighborhood of factory workers and immigrants.

Inasmuch as Helltown is an ode to the band’s home and its buried past, it also represents a return to the grittier sound of their 2014 debut, Sateen. Furthermore, it marks the return of original bassist Nick Vogelpohl, who rejoins vocalist Laura Dolan, guitarist Ross Dolan and drummer Nate Wagner. It’s a fun, tough, dirty rock n’ roll album.

Helltown is available on LP, CD and download as of September 28th, 2018 via RidingEasy Records. Pre-orders are available HERE.

ELECTRIC CITIZEN // MONSTER MAGNET TOUR 2018:

10/09 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/10 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/12 San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10/15 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/16 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/17 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/19 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/20 Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

10/21 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/24 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/26 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/27 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/28 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair