Electric Forest 2019 Artist Lineup Revealed

Electric Forest (EF) announces the artist lineup for the 9th annual music and camping festival in Rothbury, Michigan. Hosting one unforgettable weekend June 27-30, 2019, news of which was revealed to fans last week by Electric Forest HQ, EF 2019 welcomes a diverse lineup of over 100 established and emerging artists to the beloved festival.

Topping the bill with Electric Forest’s original muse The String Cheese Incident, celebrating their 25th career anniversary in 2019 and performing three incidents at Electric Forest, is: ODESZA returning to headline on Thursday, Kygo taking over on Friday, BASSNECTAR on Saturday, and Zeds Dead on Sunday.

Upholding its reputation for revealing its lineups via creative and engaging activations with the Forest Family, EF’s 2019 lineup began leaking to the public over this past weekend, when select fans around the country received an unexpected special package from EF HQ. Inside the package was an exclusive Electric Forest wall calendar, each month featuring a photo paying homage to the Sherwood Forest. On the back of the calendar was a gallery of photos revealing special artists on the EF2019 lineup. As the Forest Family identified these artists, fans shared their lineup discoveries, including The Midnight, Anomalie, TAUK, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ripe, Daya, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dixon’s Violin, Mansionair, Ganja White Night, The Librarian, and Gorgon City.

Ticket Info:

Loyalty On Sale begins Wednesday, December 5 at 12 noon EST at www.electricforestfestival.com.

EF General On Sale begins Friday, December 7 at 12 noon EST at www.electricforestfestival.com.

The complete list of artists on Electric Forest’s 2019 Initial Lineup is as follows:

THURSDAY: ODESZA

FRIDAY: Kygo

SATURDAY: BASSNECTAR

SUNDAY: Zeds Dead

The String Cheese Incident (3 Incidents)

12th Planet

Alison Wonderland

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Bob Moses

Claude VonStroke

Daya

Ekali

Ganja White Night

Gorgon City (Live)

Gramatik

Hippie Sabotage

Honey Dijon

Lettuce

NGHTMRE & SLANDER PRESENT: GUD VIBRATIONS

PNUMA (LIVE)

Quinn XCII

Seven Lions

Snails

STS9

T-Pain

The Floozies

Tierra Whack

TOKiMONSTA

Twiddle

Whethan

Anomalie

Ayla Nereo

ayokay

BadKlaat

BAYNK

BloodPop

BoomBox

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Caspa

Cautious Clay

CharlestheFirst

Chee.

CHON

Cola Boyy

Corrupt

Cosmo’s Midnight

Crooked Colours

Cuco

CVBZ

Defunk

DIGITAL ETHOS

Dixon’s Violin

Dorfex Bos

Dr. Fresch

Dragondeer

Escort

FM-84

Fury + MC Dino

Ghost Light

Ghost Note

Grateful Shred

HalfNoise

Horse Meat Disco

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

ilo ilo

Ivy Lab

Jaenga

JANTSEN

Jayda G

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Kid Quill

King Henry

KNOWER

Lee Fields & The Expressions

LICK

Little Simz

Lolo Zouaï

Luttrell

Mansionair

MEMBA

Minnesota

Mungion

Octo Octa

OMNOM

Ookay (Live)

Orchard Lounge

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

PLS&TY

Riot Ten

Ripe

Saba

Sacha Robotti

Said The Sky

SHAED

Spafford

Super Duper

TAUK

The Funk Hunters

The Knocks

The Librarian

The Midnight

The Nth Power presents: Earth, Wind & Power

The Polish Ambassador

Thriftworks

Thumpasaurus

WAVEDASH

WHIPPED CREAM

Wildlight

WOOLI

Wuki

YÅKO

Yotto

Ziggy Alberts