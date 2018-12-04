Electric Forest 2019 Artist Lineup Revealed

Electric Forest (EF) announces the artist lineup for the 9th annual music and camping festival in Rothbury, Michigan. Hosting one unforgettable weekend June 27-30, 2019, news of which was revealed to fans last week by Electric Forest HQ, EF 2019 welcomes a diverse lineup of over 100 established and emerging artists to the beloved festival.
Topping the bill with Electric Forest’s original muse The String Cheese Incident, celebrating their 25th career anniversary in 2019 and performing three incidents at Electric Forest, is: ODESZA returning to headline on Thursday, Kygo taking over on Friday, BASSNECTAR on Saturday, and Zeds Dead on Sunday.
Upholding its reputation for revealing its lineups via creative and engaging activations with the Forest Family, EF’s 2019 lineup began leaking to the public over this past weekend, when select fans around the country received an unexpected special package from EF HQ. Inside the package was an exclusive Electric Forest wall calendar, each month featuring a photo paying homage to the Sherwood Forest. On the back of the calendar was a gallery of photos revealing special artists on the EF2019 lineup. As the Forest Family identified these artists, fans shared their lineup discoveries, including The Midnight, Anomalie, TAUK, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ripe, Daya, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Dixon’s Violin, Mansionair, Ganja White Night, The Librarian, and Gorgon City.
Ticket Info:
Loyalty On Sale begins Wednesday, December 5 at 12 noon EST at www.electricforestfestival.com.
EF General On Sale begins Friday, December 7 at 12 noon EST at www.electricforestfestival.com.
The complete list of artists on Electric Forest’s 2019 Initial Lineup is as follows:
THURSDAY: ODESZA
FRIDAY: Kygo
SATURDAY: BASSNECTAR
SUNDAY: Zeds Dead
The String Cheese Incident (3 Incidents)
12th Planet
Alison Wonderland
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Bob Moses
Claude VonStroke
Daya
Ekali
Ganja White Night
Gorgon City (Live)
Gramatik
Hippie Sabotage
Honey Dijon
Lettuce
NGHTMRE & SLANDER PRESENT: GUD VIBRATIONS
PNUMA (LIVE)
Quinn XCII
Seven Lions
Snails
STS9
T-Pain
The Floozies
Tierra Whack
TOKiMONSTA
Twiddle
Whethan
Anomalie
Ayla Nereo
ayokay
BadKlaat
BAYNK
BloodPop
BoomBox
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Caspa
Cautious Clay
CharlestheFirst
Chee.
CHON
Cola Boyy
Corrupt
Cosmo’s Midnight
Crooked Colours
Cuco
CVBZ
Defunk
DIGITAL ETHOS
Dixon’s Violin
Dorfex Bos
Dr. Fresch
Dragondeer
Escort
FM-84
Fury + MC Dino
Ghost Light
Ghost Note
Grateful Shred
HalfNoise
Horse Meat Disco
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
ilo ilo
Ivy Lab
Jaenga
JANTSEN
Jayda G
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Kid Quill
King Henry
KNOWER
Lee Fields & The Expressions
LICK
Little Simz
Lolo Zouaï
Luttrell
Mansionair
MEMBA
Minnesota
Mungion
Octo Octa
OMNOM
Ookay (Live)
Orchard Lounge
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
PLS&TY
Riot Ten
Ripe
Saba
Sacha Robotti
Said The Sky
SHAED
Spafford
Super Duper
TAUK
The Funk Hunters
The Knocks
The Librarian
The Midnight
The Nth Power presents: Earth, Wind & Power
The Polish Ambassador
Thriftworks
Thumpasaurus
WAVEDASH
WHIPPED CREAM
Wildlight
WOOLI
Wuki
YÅKO
Yotto
Ziggy Alberts