Elena Setién Releases Beautiful, Searching Visuals for “Another Kind Of Revolution”

Just after the release of her debut Thrill Jockey single “Another Kind Of Revolution,” Elena Setién has released the song’s video, directed by Danish video artist Caspar Nørgaard. On “Another Kind Of Revolution” (which features guitar by Steve Gunn) and it’s lyrics, Setién said:

“Why ladies of the shadow in the lyrics? First one lady, then many. There are many women in history whose voices remain in the shadow. Fortunately they are coming forth, gradually, popping up to the surface from their involuntary underground seclusion. This song is an homage to all those women, to their energy, their inspiration.”

Elena Setién’s debut Thrill Jockey album Another Kind Of Revolution is out Feb. 15th, 2019. An artist defined by her vivid songwriting and nuanced compositions, the multi-instrumentalist’s music exudes the bold individualism and sense of empathy associated with her homeland of Spain’s Basque region. With Another Kind Of Revolution, Elena Setién continues to defy convention with songs as gorgeous as they are auspicious.