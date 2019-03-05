Ellie Goulding Releases Music Video For Emotional New Single “Flux”

Goulding once again teams up with producers Jim Elliot and Joe Kearns for her latest release. “Flux” sees Ellie go back to her roots with a simple accompaniment of piano and strings that allows her powerful vocals to soar effortlessly above as the production intensifies. The song is accompanied by a stunning black and white video, directed by award-winning director Rianne White – known for her work with Young Fathers – that echoes the elegance of the song itself.

On “Flux” Goulding explains, “Flux is a song that I wrote entirely from the heart that seemed to capture how I felt about not ever being able to let go of a past love, even though it was over for a reason. I feel like I am in a constant state of change and upheaval and it makes me unable to root myself and get over things easily. On this record I found myself taking inspiration from different relationships and stages in my life. The past two years have been the first time I’ve really been able to confront my survival techniques throughout my work – to be able to reflect on how being on tour nonstop, performing, and having to be ‘ok’ all the time affected me as a human being and how it took its toll on my relationships.”

The new release follows “Close To Me,” her recent collaborative single with Diplo and Swae Lee which has stormed the charts and currently holds the #8 position at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio respectively. The track has amassed over 300 million streams globally in just over three months.

Ellie’s incredible career to date has seen her receive two Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, two BRIT Awards, sales of over 14 million albums and over 102 million singles, 13 billion streams worldwide and 14 million Instagram followers.

Ellie Goulding continues her work with the UN as a global ambassador and is involved in a number of other philanthropic ventures including being a patron of The Marylebone Project and fundraising for Streets Of London.