Eric Gales To Release “Middle Of The Road” this February

Provogue / Mascot Label Group will release Eric Gales’ new studio album Middle Of The Road on February 24th. Memphis-born Gales shares, “Unfortunately you have to go through some things to be free. Now, I feel the most free I’ve ever been in life, even more so than when I was a kid. You gotta help yourself man, once you can help yourself you can genuinely help someone else.” The title, “Middle of the Road,” is the running theme throughout the record. He offers, “It’s about being fully focused and centered in the middle of the road. If you’re on the wrong side and in the gravel you’re not too good and if you’re on the median strip that’s not too good either, so being in the middle of the road is the best place to be.”

Middle of the Road finds the rebirth of Eric Gales. A new album that has seen him more free than he’s ever been and on the biographic songs you take this journey with him. Along the way he brings in not only a host of guest and collaborators, but also those closest to him: Lauryn Hill, Gary Clark Jr, Eugene Gales, LaDonna Gales, Lance Lopez, Raphael Saadiq and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram.

Much of the album is achingly heart on its sleeve and “Change in Me [The Rebirth]”is one of those moments, it’s about a new change in life. “I changed up some things in life and decided to go a new route”. “I wrote Carry Yourself with Raphael Saadiq and strangely enough, as I sit here looking at her that song is about LaDonna actually. It’s about how we met and how we grew to get to know each other through life and how she’s always carried herself. It has always been something I’m fascinated with.

The only cover is the mesmerising interpretation of “Boogie Man” featuring Gary Clark Jr is something to behold. “I’m a fan of Freddie King anyway and I like that song. I just enjoyed the original version and I just put a little twist on it and music wise.” “Basically”, Gales adds, “The Boogie Man is about, so watch out cos there’s a bad guy on the way and you know, I’m coming! I think me and Gary did a really good job on that song.” “I shot the rhythm of “Been So Long” over to Lauryn Hill and she was like ‘that’s hot’”.

And now begins the start of another beautiful collaboration. “I said I had an idea of what I wanted the song to be about, like it’s been so long since I’ve given myself a proper chance which goes back to “Middle of the Road” which is the reoccurring theme.” Continuing the rebirth is “Help Yourself,” features 16 year-old guitar sensation Christone ‘Kingsfish’ Ingram.

“I’ve Been Deceived” has a multi-layered meaning to it. “Personally, I was talking about how I was deceived by addiction” he confesses and on “Repetition,” he goes back to the very beginning and where it started by collaborating with his ‘mentor’ and older brother Eugene Gales.