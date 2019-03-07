Esbie Fonte Releases Synth Pop Single “Veins”

“Veins” has an upbeat energy woven throughout this self-reflective track. Holding on to her unique pop sound, Fonte shows off with layered vocals and introspective lyrics that elaborate on accepting one’s true self. “I was just crawling away from the shell of myself, I’ve been hiding in, now it’s caving in,” she sings.

Fonte explains, “‘Veins’ is holding a mirror up to your soul and being honest about the reflection staring back at you.”

Her previously released “Aces High,” garnered praise from notable publications like LA Weekly who says Esbie “bends unexpected styles to create unique pop music.” The track was spun on KCRW’s Latest Show and reached #1 on Hype Machine’s Popular Charts.