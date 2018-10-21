Eva B. Ross Drops “Nick’s House” – Second Single Off Upcoming EP

Eva B. Ross is a Los Angeles born singer-songwriter who grew up writing songs and singing in her family’s garage band. As a teenager, she advanced her studies in singing and songwriting at Interlochen Arts and at the Stanford Jazz Vocal Residency as well as the poetry division of the Sewanee’s Young Writer’s Conference. During her time at UCLA she studied history and won UCLA’s Spring Sing at Pauley Pavilion with her original composition, “Chicago.” Past recipients of the award include Sara Bareilles and Maroon 5. Eva has also been featured twice as a vocalist on WDCB 90.9 FM’s “Chicago Jazz Live.”

She is a familiar face on the LA music scene, with performances at Echo Park Rising, KCRW Desert Nights and as a featured new artist at the Warner Center Summer concerts. “Nick’s House” is her second single and her debut EP includes five additional original songs to be released by the end of 2018. The EP was co-produced by Grammy-winning Nashville producer Justin Niebank (Sheryl Crow, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill) and Emmy-winning producer, Steve Rashid.