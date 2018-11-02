Fatboy Slim – “Praise You” (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

20 years after the original’s release on Skint Records, and now exclusively licensed to Defected, Purple Disco Machine remixes Fatboy Slim’s stone cold classic ‘Praise You’, giving his unmistakeable nu-disco twist on the modern anthem. Having achieved considerable international success with smash record ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’, 2018 has become a defining moment for the German producer and Purple Disco Machine has added his own unique magic to ‘Praise You’. He enhances the gospel-influenced sing-along quality of the original with disco elements; signature bloopy synths, soul clap and looser percussion. Another effortlessly sophisticated re-work and guaranteed dancefloor knockout from disco house’s main man of the moment.