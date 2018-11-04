Faux Co. – “Prozac Spaceman” Music Video

Chicago’s Faux Co. is the brainchild of songwriter Ben Mackey. Originally from California, Mackey has been writing pop gems for a decade. Faux Co. was formed with Trevor Pritchett (Lucille Furs) and Chris Lee (Beastii, Bloodhype). The music is a blend of melodic pop with more gritty, garage elements; think Elliott Smith paired with Spoon and a side of neo-psychedelia. A band also obsessed with the sixties and Motown, “Set the Record Straight” and “Prozac Spaceman” were recorded along with several other tracks in preparation for a debut EP, which will be released in the months ahead.