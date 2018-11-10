Fleet Foxes Unveil “First Collection 2006-2009”

First Collection 2006 – 2009 is available now in the US via Sub Pop Records and on Nonesuch in the rest of the world. The special edition features content spanning the early days of Fleet Foxes’ career, including the self-titled full-length debut album on 12” vinyl, as well as the Sun Giant EP on 10” vinyl and the first vinyl releases of both the very limited-edition, previously only self-released The Fleet Foxes EP on 10” and B-sides & Rarities on 10”. In addition to its musical offerings, the release features a thirty-two-page booklet including show flyers, lyrics, and artwork from the period. The special edition will also be released on CD and on all digital platforms.

Leading up to today’s release, the band shared “Icicle Tusk” (listen above) featured on their The Fleet Foxes EP, and “Isles,” from B-Sides and Rarities.

Fleet Foxes’ debut album made a tremendous impact on the international musical scene, topping numerous “best of” lists, including Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of the 2000’s and Pitchfork’s 50 Best Albums of 2008, and earned the band Uncut’s inaugural Music Award Prize. Fleet Foxes is certified Gold in North America and Platinum in both the UK and Australia.

TRACKLISTING:

Fleet Foxes 12”

Side A

1. Sun It Rises

2. White Winter Hymnal

3. Ragged Wood

4. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

5. Quiet Houses

6. He Doesn’t Know Why

Side B

1. Heard Them Stirring

2. Your Protector

3. Meadlowlarks

4. Blue Ridge Mountains

5. Oliver James

Sun Giant 10”

Side A

1. Sun Giant

2. Drops in the River

3. English House

Side B

1. Mykonos

2. Innocent Son

The Fleet Foxes EP 10”

Side A

1. She Got Dressed

2. In the Hot Hot Rays

3. Anyone Who’s Anyone

Side B

1. Textbook Love

2. So Long to the Headstrong

3. Icicle Tusk

B-Sides & Rarities 10”

Side A

1. False Knight On The Road

2. Silver Dagger

3. White Lace Regretfully

4. Isles

Side B

1. Ragged Wood (transition basement sketch)

2. He Doesn’t Know Why (basement demo)

3. English House (basement demo)

4. Hot Air (basement sketch)