Former The Voice Contestant Todd Kessler Shares Video for “One More Note”

Chicago singer-songwriter Todd Kessler has teamed with Kobi Swissa and Rachel Rambaldi from http://swissacreative.com/ for the video “One More Note.” The track “One More Note” appears on Kessler’s most recent album, About Memory.

Todd Kessler, who was part of “Team Ceelo” on season three of The Voice, will be performing at Novo Management & Publicity’s benefit for the Albany Park Food Pantry at Montrose Saloon in Chicago on Saturday, Dec 22nd. Those in area are encouraged to attend and can get more info at https://www.montrosesaloon.com/eventdetails.php?n=38