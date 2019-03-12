Music

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Drop “Bandana” featuring Assassin

Chris Demartino
Tue, Mar 12

On the heels of reemerging with “Flat Tummy Tea,” Freddie Gibbs and Madlib share new song “Bandana,” which features Assassin and is a bonus track taken from their forthcoming album of the same name set for release via Keep Cool/RCA Records & Madlib Invazion/ESGN. The song is available exclusively on the digital-only bonus edition of the album and on the B-side of the “Flat Tummy Tea” 12″ available on March 29th at Rappcats.com.
 

 

