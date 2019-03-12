Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Drop “Bandana” featuring Assassin

On the heels of reemerging with “Flat Tummy Tea,” Freddie Gibbs and Madlib share new song “Bandana,” which features Assassin and is a bonus track taken from their forthcoming album of the same name set for release via Keep Cool/RCA Records & Madlib Invazion/ESGN. The song is available exclusively on the digital-only bonus edition of the album and on the B-side of the “Flat Tummy Tea” 12″ available on March 29th at Rappcats.com.





