Frederick The Younger Drops Psych Rock Single “Leaves Are Gone”

Frederick The Younger unleash the new single “Leaves Are Gone” just ahead of their debut album, Human Child, available on Friday, February 3rd.

Human Child was produced by renowned sonic wizard (and fellow Louisvillain) Kevin Ratterman, who’s worked on albums by My Morning Jacket, Andrew Bird, Twin Limb, Houndmouth and many, many more. The album is a bigger and more exploratory progression of their debut Warm Front EP (Spotify), which established their identity as a female-led five-piece with a perfect balance of psych rock and vintage pop… on top of the tracks are Cochran’s captivating vocals that harken back to the powerful female voices of the 1960s.

The band is also hitting the road in support of their new album this Spring.

Upcoming Tour Dates

2/03 – Louisville, KY – Headliners (album release show)

2/23 – Chicago, IL – Elbo Room

3/02 – MOTR – Cincinnati, OH

3/04 – Neenah, WI – Short Branch Saloon

3/23 – Knoxville, TN – Barley’s

3/30 – Bloomington, IN – The Bishop

3/31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Mulligans Pub

4/07 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall

4/08 – Philadelphia, PA – Ortlieb’s