Futuristic Shares New Single “Fire”

Independent hip-hop sensation Futuristic kicks off March with another brand new single entitled “Fire.” An incendiary anthem fueled by airtight verbal acrobatics and a simmering and soulful hook, the track showcases the diversity of the rapper’s singular style. He volleys between verses before reaching hypnotic heights with the chant, “You got that fire.”

Last month, Futuristic delivered a show-stopping performance of “Feel Me” at Power 106’s #onthe8thfloor. “Fire” fuels the momentum established by a series of scorching singles, including “Hibachi,” “Main Homie” and “That’s That.” This recent output has already tallied over one million cumulative streams and counting.

Stay tuned for a bevy of new bangers from Futuristic in 2019 as he will drop a new song on the 1st and 15th of every month this year!