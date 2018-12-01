Gang Of Youths Headline North American Tour

After a record breaking Australian tour, selling over 50,000 tickets, Gang Of Youths have their sights set on the U.S. The Sydney band will hit U.S. shores next week, kicking off their tour in Nashville and making stops in NYC, Boston, DC, Chicago, and more. A full rundown can be found below.

MTV Australia recently produced all-new episodes of the Grammy and Emmy award-winning series MTV Unplugged, which featured Gang Of Youths as it’s first feature artist. Filmed in front of a live audience at Melbourne’s Cobblestone Pavilion at Meat Market, the band performed stripped-back versions of songs from their latest album, 2017’s GO FARTHER IN LIGHTNESS. This Saturday, the episode will air on MTV Live at 9pm and 12am ET.

The MTV Unplugged Vinyl will be released in the U.S. on December 21. It will be an exclusive color and will include a DVD insert of the band’s live performance.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Tuesday, December 4th @ The Basement East, Nashville TN

Wednesday, December 5th @ A&R Music Bar, Columbus OH

Friday, December 7th @ Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto ON

Saturday, December 8th @ Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Monday, December 10th @ 9:30 Club, Washington DC

Tuesday, December 11th @ Irving Plaza, New York NY

Wednesday, December 12th@ Brighton Music Hall, Allston MA

Friday, December 14th @ Metro, Chicago IL

Saturday, December 15th @ Hi-Fi Indy, Indianapolis IN