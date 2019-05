Garfield (Bill Murray) follows Jon (Breckin Meyer) to England and receives the royal treatment after he is mistaken for the heir to a grand castle. However, the feline will need all nine lives to foil the plans of evil Lord Dargis (Billy Connolly), who wants to turn the castle into a resort.

Featuring: Bill Murray, Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Billy Connolly, Lucy Davis, Roger Rees, Jane Carr, Oliver Muirhead and Ian Abercrombie