Geena Fontanella Releases New Single “Diamonds”

Indie singer Geena Fontanella brings new life to the pop world with innovative production, silky-smooth vocals, introspective lyrics and tinge of something fresh. Lead off single “Diamonds” is just the start of what’s to come.

“Diamonds” features a stripped-down soundscape with a simple guitar riff playing in the background. Geena’s vocals take the stage, whisking you away with their honeyed and effortless sound. She explains, “There’s something electric that happens when a man makes you feel like the only one in the room. It’s magnetic, exciting. If you can find someone who focuses on you first, then you’ll always feel like a treasure.” This is just the start for Fontanella, for what is sure to be an illustrious career.