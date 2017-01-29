Gigi Rowe Releases “24/7 Dreamers” Single

After the release of her debut EP late last year, Gigi Rowe returns in spectacular fashion with the release of her new single “24/7 Dreamers”.

Her first new music since 2016, the track epitomizes her unique blend of shimmering dance-pop, frisky beats, and effervescent hooks. Inspired by early Madonna, Cyndi Lauper and Annie Lennox, Gigi puts a modern twist on classic dance pop with her infectious tunes.

Gigi is perhaps best known for her breakout single “Run The Night”, which was selected to feature in Ubisoft’s global video game franchise Just Dance 2017.