GRAACE Holds Nothing Back on “Last Night”

Vulnerable but beautiful, GRAACE reveals the heart-breaking story of a lonely heart-breaker. The 21-year-old Aussie follows the release of the Hayden Jame’s platinum selling single “Numb”, a track she co-wrote and performed on, with her strikingly honest and raw song “Last Night.”

As if singing her diary page aloud, she reveals, “I took your voice, cause I love to lie / And I weighed you down, so I learned to fly / last night I made you cry.” A rich piano and pushing tempo carve the way as her story takes center stage, the intimacy of the vocals and immediacy of the lyrics makes this feel like an urgent must-listen.

Powerful and moving – we’ve certainly fallen for GRAACE’s siren spell in this admission that’s both vulnerable and danceable.