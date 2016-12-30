Houston Rapper Kay Jay Follows Paul Wall Collab with Second Hit Single

Houston rapper Kay Jay continues to showcase his growth with this follow-up to the Paul Wall assisted “Live For Today.” His latest offering, “Seize The Moment Intro”, delivers an up-tempo Jon Z-produced track that enables Kay Jay to showcase what is becoming his signature sound. The song appears on Kay Jay’s sophomore project, “Seize The Moment” which drops in January via Empire Distribution.

I decided to label the intro track as self-titled “Seize The Moment” to help set the pace and tone for my album.” Kay Jay shares. “I got the tattoo ‘Seize The Moment’ across my whole chest whenever I first got out of prison to signify a new life that I must live to the fullest. I always wanted to call my first big project that because I knew that it could be the most monumental moment of my life. Although this is technically my 3rd project, I feel that this one is 10x better than everything else I’ve done and 2017 is going to be the biggest year of my life. The song is marijuana influenced, but then again so is my whole life… staying lifted one above the rest mentally and spiritually!