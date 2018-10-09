Howlin Rain Announces West Coast Tour Dates In January

Fresh off a riveting performance this past weekend at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco, Howlin Rain has announced a seven-date West Coast tour in January 2019. The headline run begins in the Northwest with shows at Sunset Tavern in Seattle and Doug Fir in Portland before jutting to Southern California with stops at The Casbah in San Diego and The Echo in Los Angeles. The band then heads back to their Bay Area stomping grounds for a tour closer at The Independent.

Riding a wave of acclaim, Howlin Rain’s latest album, ‘The Alligator Bride,’ was one of this summer’s most essential rock records. Its release was followed by a cross-country U.S. tour that presented founding member Ethan Miller’s long-standing outfit as energized and epic as they’ve been in years.

In Ethan’s own words: “We’re back on the road with Howlin Rain; deeper exploration of our catalog with the peak-form ‘Alligator Bride’ band—city after city of murder motels, an ocean of Pabst captured in tallboys in bottomless colored tubs, SM57 on the bass not DI puuuleeeeeze, espresso after espresso after espresso, capturing the world on the road via trusty Holga toy camera, the snowy mountain pass of the northern I5, the joy, exhaustion and heady spiritual cocktail of grinding work and wanderlust as one. Tally HO!”

HOWLIN RAIN

On The Road…

Nov. 7 – Chico, CA – Argus Bar *

Nov. 8 – Reno, NV – Offbeat Festival

Dec. 29 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

Jan. 11 – Seattle, WA – Sunset Tavern ^

Jan. 12 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir ^

Jan. 15 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s ^

Jan. 16 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah ^

Jan. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo ^

Jan. 18 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium ^

Jan. 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent **

* w/ Mapache + Pat Hull

^ w/ Garcia Peoples

** w/ Garcia Peoples + Scott Law & Rick James’ Cosmic Twang