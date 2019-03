The trio’s sophomore album In The Dark is out via Nettwerk – including singles “Erase You,” “Spend The Love,” “Night & Day” and “Autopilot” (over 2 million streams). Vök’s single “Breaking Bones” was #1 on Hype Machine and their critically acclaimed 2017 debut album Figure recently won Album of the Year in the 2018 Icelandic Music Awards, among other accolades… Watch their latest video for the clever pop single “Erase You.”