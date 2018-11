“Volcanic Winter” is off J Fernandez’s latest album Occasional Din – available everywhere on Joyful Noise Recordings.

Occasional Din is a sunny shoebox diorama for the eternal pessimist. Over the past half decade, songs by Chicago artist J Fernandez have appeared like unexpected gifts, each time invoking a holiday we didn’t realize existed. Like all good holidays, his songs are imbued with a mythical energy, full of curious moods, charmed settings and the timelessness of a familiar moment.