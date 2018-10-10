Jacob Banks Debuts “Slow Up”

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Jacob Banks shares new track “Slow Up” from his highly- anticipated debut album Village, available November 2nd via Interscope Records. Produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, John Legend, Sam Smith), the track is a powerful, poignant ode to living in the moment and embracing the love surrounding us. “Slow Up” is available instantly upon pre-ordering Village here, along with recently released tracks “Be Good To Me,” featured as one of the best new releases on The New York Times’ “The Playlist,” and “Love Ain’t Enough,” featured on FIFA 19, as well as fan favorites “Chainsmoking” and “Unknown (To You)” (see full track listing below). Listen to “Slow Up” here: http://smarturl.it/SlowUp

In support of Village, Jacob Banks announces a massive 31-date North American leg of the tour will kick off January 15th in Portland, making stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles, before concluding March 11th in Salt Lake City. Artist pre-sale for the North American dates will be available October 10th with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, October 12th at 10AM local. A VIP experience package will also be available to fans, including a meet & greet and exclusive collectible items. For tickets and additional information, visit http://www.mrjacobbanks.com/.