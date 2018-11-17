Jamaican Artist Koffee Blasts Onto Scene with Debut Single “Toast”

18-year-old Jamaican native Mikayla “Koffee” Simpson, releases her debut single “Toast” on Columbia Records. Produced by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer and iZyBeats, the new track arrives as an ode to everything Koffee is thankful for in her life: her family and friends and the “blessings” that surround her on a daily basis. The song’s colorful accompanying visual is directed by Xavier Damase and offers a candid first look at Koffee’s world, with cameos from Chronixx and Protoje, told through the lively streets of her hometown.

Born in Spanish Town, just outside of Kingston, Jamaica, Koffee began writing lyrics in her bedroom having been inspired by the likes of reggae legends Protoje and Supercat, to more recently, Chicago rapper Smino and UK rap star Giggs.

Although small in stature and disarmingly unassuming, Koffee’s modesty — and height — belies huge amounts of talent. The 5’0, self-described “sing-jay-guitarist” is one of the most exciting, forward-thinking, globally-focused teenage talents to emerge this year. Having just played a string of shows with her hero Chronixx earlier this week in the UK at BBX 1Xtra Introducing Live, Alexander Palace and the Zincfence Sessions at Bush Hall, Koffee is poised and ready to take over in 2019.